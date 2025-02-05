Schumer, Gillibrand criticize Trump administration over potential funding cuts, comments over Gaza

New York’s U.S. Senators continue criticizing the potential budget cuts coming out of the Trump administration. The two Democrats each spoke to reporters Wednesday on two different impacts cuts could have on New Yorkers.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Trump’s “funding freeze fiasco” has left Head Start programs scrambling for dollars. He said some Head Start providers have been forced to lay off staff and shut down services, because they haven’t received federal funding, even though the Trump administration promised Head Start was exempt from cuts.

“It's over a week and there's still not even an explanation,” Schumer said. “You can't even get through. No one knows what the heck is going on. It's so frustrating for these providers and the families who depend on them. Our families need answers on what caused the disruption. Why did the portal shut down? Why is the money still not flowing? And how can people find out what the heck is going on?"

Fellow Democrat Kirsten Gilllibrand is also looking for answers to funding questions. As ranking member of the Senate Aging Committee, she’s concerned about potential funding cuts to VA hospitals, Medicare and Social Security.

"I'm asking the Trump administration what impacts the federal hiring freeze will have on older adults, veterans and people with disabilities,” Gillibrand said. “I'm also requesting information related to plans for spending cuts targeting these communities."

Schumer and Gillibrand also criticized Trump’s comments Tuesday that the U.S. would “take over” Gaza and relocate its people.

"It is something that will deeply destabilize the region and it will create a necessity to put American boots on the ground,” Gillibrand said. “Something that President Trump promised he would not do. And so it is harmful, it is destabilizing and it goes back on his promises. I do not think this is something the American people will support and I stand strongly against it.”

At a briefing Wednesday, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the president has committed to putting boots on the ground in Gaza, and also said the United States would not pay for the reconstruction of Gaza.

