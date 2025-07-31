© 2025 WSKG

Local sales tax collection up in the Southern Tier, across the state

WSKG | By Aurora Berry
Published July 31, 2025 at 2:18 PM EDT
Michael Dwyer
/
AP
The Southern Tier saw a 4.6 percent growth in local sales tax collection, compared to the same period last year.

Local sales tax collection is up in New York and in the Southern Tier, according to a new report from the office of State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli.

Sales tax collection often makes up a significant chunk of revenue in local government budgets.

The comptroller's office said New York has seen a 3.7 percent increase in local sales tax revenue this year, compared to the same period last year, collecting $11.9 billion in the first half of 2025.

Collection was particularly strong in the Southern Tier. The region saw the largest regional growth in upstate New York, up by 4.6 percent in the first half of the year compared to the same period last year.

In total, the region pulled in around $293 million from January through June, compared to $280 million in the first half of 2024.

Delaware County saw a 12.9 percent increase in collected taxes and nearby Chenango County saw an 11.7 percent increase.

Sales tax revenue also increased by 3.1 percent in the Finger Lakes region, jumping from $497 million in the first half of 2024 to $512 million this year.
