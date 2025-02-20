10 prison employees charged in beating death of handcuffed inmate

Ten correctional employees face charges including second-degree murder, manslaughter, gang assault and tampering of evidence over the Dec. 10 death of inmate Robert Brooks after he was violently beaten at Marcy Correctional Facility in Utica.

The indictments, which were handed to Oneida County Court last week by a grand jury, were unsealed Thursday and said the defendants acted with “depraved indifference to human life” as several officers physically beat Brooks, while other defendants did nothing to stop the abuse. The beating was passively recorded on officers' body cameras.

“These beatings and other assaults were perpetrated by defendants, while acting in concert with each other,” the charging document reads. “In addition to the beatings, defendants with depraved indifference, did nothing to restrain each other, did nothing to stop the beatings and failed to immediately order medical assistance for Mr. Brooks.”

Brooks, who was finishing a 12-year sentence related to stabbing his former girlfriend, was beaten while handcuffed to a medical bed on Dec. 9 at the prison.

A total of 17 employees at Marcy Correctional Facility — including four sergeants, 11 corrections officers and two nurses — have been suspended, and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has since called for the termination of those involved.

This is a developing story and will be updated.