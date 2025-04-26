After more than three weeks, New York state budget negotiations could wrap up soon, says Assemblyman John McDonald

New York state’s budget is more than three weeks late. But Democrats who control the legislature told reporters this week that they’re getting close to a deal with Governor Kathy Hochul. Some of the largest sticking points since negotiations began are changes to discovery laws, which govern how prosecutors share evidence ahead of a criminal trial, changes to mask requirements in public, cell phone policy for public schools, and involuntary commitment. The state budget was due April 1st. WAMC spoke with Assemblyman John McDonald of the 108th District Friday in Cohoes. He says things are now moving quickly.