Listeners can expect changes to WSKG Classical

Like many public media organizations, WSKG has been evaluating how to best meet the needs and interests of our audience. After careful consideration, and to strengthen our services, WSKG Classical will become the Southern Tier’s only 24/7 classical music station, with Classical Music All Day, Every Day, beginning July 1.

These changes will only affect WSKG Classical. WSKG News radio programming will remain the same.

We’ve made this decision after reviewing the results of an audience survey, examining listenership trends over the past few years, and assessing the current financial realities for WSKG and public media as a whole.

In addition to these programming changes, NPR Newscasts will no longer be heard on WSKG Classical, to allow for a dedicated music listening experience. This is also in response to suggestions from listeners.

We know not everyone will be pleased with these changes, and they are likely to affect some listening habits, but WSKG is committed to expanding classical music offerings to a wider audience.

We are excited for this new chapter for WSKG Classical and hope to produce more content focusing on the vibrant classical music offerings from the Southern Tier.