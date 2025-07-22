Jimmy Vielkind talks "Big Beautiful" and GOP state politics

Summer is typically a slower time in New York state government. But this year, Governor Kathy Hochul has already gathered her cabinet in Albany to discuss the effects of the new federal domestic agenda package. The Democrat warns President Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill” has set up a health care cliff in New York, among other impacts. Speaking with WAMC’s Andrew Waite, the New York Public News Network’s Jimmy Vielkind says state officials are facing uncertainty.