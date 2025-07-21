Southern Tier airports receive funding, upgrades

Regional airports in the Southern Tier recently received funding for upgrades in Broome, Chemung and Steuben counties.

Broome County

The Greater Binghamton Airport and Gov. Kathy Hochul announced construction was completed for a project to upgrade its main terminal on July 11.

Funding for the improvements included $32 million from the Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition. The project received $15 million in federal funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act .

Binghamton’s airport upgrades projects cost approximately $54 million and created more than 500 jobs, according to a press release from the governor’s office. It is a non-hub commercial service airport and was one of nine upstate airports awarded state funding to help modernize facilities and make safety improvements.

The Greater Binghamton Airport had 24,496 enplanements , the total number of passengers who board for a flight, in 2024. The airport’s total economic impact was $57.7 million in 2022, the most recent year data is available from the New York Department of Transportation (NYDOT).

Chemung County

The federal infrastructure bill also recently awarded more than $2 million in funding for safety upgrades to the Elmira-Corning Regional Airport for its terminal roof and snow removal equipment.

The Elmira-Corning airport is a non-hub commercial service facility. The airport had 85,696 enplanements in 2024. Its economic impact was $94.2 million with 552 jobs in 2022 , according to the latest data available by NYDOT.

In 2018, the airport completed a major $60-million-project in terminal upgrades and renovations.

Steuben County

The non-commercial, public-use Corning-Painted Post Airport was awarded $731,951 earlier this month for phase two in runway upgrades from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Airport Improvement Program (AIP).

In 2021, the FAA AIP awarded the airport $131,363 for phase one, according to an FAA spokesperson. In total, the airport received $863,314. The fiscal steward of the grants is the town of Erwin Industrial Development Agency (TEIDA).