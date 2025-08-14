© 2025 WSKG

601 Gates Road
Vestal, NY 13850

217 N Aurora St
Ithaca, NY 14850

FCC LICENSE RENEWAL
FCC Public Files:
WSKG-FM · WSQX-FM · WSQG-FM · WSQE · WSQA · WSQC-FM · WSQN · WSKG-TV · WSKA
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Discussing New York's statewide test results

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Andrew Waite
Published August 14, 2025 at 3:14 PM EDT
School bus
Pat Bradley/WAMC

New York’s students are showing marked improvement in English, math and science. That’s according to the preliminary 2024/2025 statewide testing data released by the New York State Education Department earlier this week. The results show 53% of New York third and eighth grade students are proficient in English Language Arts – up from 46% of students a year ago – while the percentage of students in those grades proficient in math increased from 52% last year to 55% this year. Meanwhile, fifth and eighth grade science proficiency rates have jumped from 35% to 44% over the past year. WAMC’s Andrew Waite discussed the test results with NYSED’s Assistant Commissioner for the Office of State Assessment Zachary Warner.
Tags
New York Public News Network
Andrew Waite
Andrew Waite has worked as The Daily Gazette’s featured news columnist, an editor at Alaska Airlines magazine, and in community newspapers in Montana and Alaska. He is a graduate of Albany High School and Boston University’s journalism school, and he returned to the Capital Region with his wife, daughter and son in 2021.
See stories by Andrew Waite