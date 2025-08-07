© 2025 WSKG

Two Pennsylvania state troopers shot in Susquehanna County

WSKG | By Phoebe Taylor-Vuolo
Published August 7, 2025 at 2:54 PM EDT
FILE - A police vehicle flashes its lights in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Matt Rourke
/
AP
The public is asked to avoid the area of the incident, located on Route 171 approximately five miles north of the town of Thompson.

This is a developing story.

Two Pennsylvania state troopers were shot Thursday while responding to a call in Susquehanna County, according to state police. The shooting happened five miles north of the town of Thompson.

The suspect is currently unidentified.

The troopers were both taken to local hospitals. State police have yet to provide an update on their condition.

The public is asked to avoid the area of the incident, located on Route 171 approximately five miles north of the town of Thompson.

State police say the scene remains "very active” and the public should avoid the area, specifically Route 171 five miles north of Thompson.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro confirmed that the troopers were transported to local hospitals in a statement on social media.

"I’ve communicated with Colonel Paris and am on my way to join them now," Shapiro wrote, adding that he was "praying for these brave troopers."
