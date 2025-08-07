Two Pennsylvania state troopers shot in Susquehanna County

This is a developing story.

Two Pennsylvania state troopers were shot Thursday while responding to a call in Susquehanna County, according to state police. The shooting happened five miles north of the town of Thompson.

The suspect is currently unidentified.

The troopers were both taken to local hospitals. State police have yet to provide an update on their condition.

The public is asked to avoid the area of the incident, located on Route 171 approximately five miles north of the town of Thompson.

Today, two Pennsylvania State Troopers were shot while responding to a call in Susquehanna County. Both Troopers were transported to local hospitals – and I’ve communicated with Colonel Paris and am on my way to join them now. Lori and I are praying for these brave Troopers, and… — Governor Josh Shapiro (@GovernorShapiro) August 7, 2025

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro confirmed that the troopers were transported to local hospitals in a statement on social media.

"I’ve communicated with Colonel Paris and am on my way to join them now," Shapiro wrote, adding that he was "praying for these brave troopers."