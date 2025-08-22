Sting uncovers 134 guns in the Capital Region

Federal and local law enforcement announced one of the largest firearm seizures in the region’s history.

Two Albany brothers, 37-year-old Iziah Cox and 41-year-old Kaya Cox, were arrested Tuesday for conspiracy to make false statements to financial institutions as part of Operation Tidal Wave, which included court-authorized searches of more than 15 locations and resulted in the seizure of 134 firearms. Iziah Cox was subsequently charged with unlawfully possessing a firearm as a felon.

Acting United States Attorney for the Northern District of New York, John Sarcone said it was one of the largest seizures ever made in the district.

"68 firearms were found in residence in Prospect Park in Troy," Sarcone said. "25 firearms were found in a residence in Arbor Hill in Albany, and 41 firearms were found in storage units just outside Albany in Menands. These firearms included in each location, handguns and high powered rifles. Many of these weapons were concealed inside stereo equipment. Iziah Cox has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm as a felon. We continue to investigate what Cox was doing with his arsenal. Both brothers have been ordered detained.”

Four of the weapons recovered in Troy were found to be stolen. The FBI says all of the seized firearms will be scrutinized, tested and traced all the way back to their factory origins.

Acting Albany Police Chief Brendan Cox said the 134 guns represent a sizable risk to the community, especially considering that Cox said in 2024 Albany Police seized 180 guns over the course of the entire year.

"Count the number of guns that are up here today," Cox said. "In addition to these guns, we also got another three guns in the city of Albany on Tuesday morning because of the hard work that the men and women were doing in Operation Tidal Wave over on Thurlow Terrace. That gentleman that was arrested that day, Jamar Bryant, had three previous gun charges in the past five years. People shouldn't be walking around free after having gun charges on them."

FBI Special Agent in Charge Craig Tremaroli says Friday's announcement is just the tip of the iceberg.

"I do want to emphasize the week is not over. The display here is just so significant remarkable, we had to let the community see it. But our folks are still out. And when I say our folks are our shared folks are out there on the street right now, additionally make an impact in the communities in which we serve," said Tremaroli.

The conspiracy charges filed against both defendants carry a maximum term of 5 years in prison, and the firearm charge against Iziah Cox carries a maximum term of 15 years in prison, according to Sarcone.