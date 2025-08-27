© 2025 WSKG

601 Gates Road
Vestal, NY 13850

217 N Aurora St
Ithaca, NY 14850

FCC LICENSE RENEWAL
FCC Public Files:
WSKG-FM · WSQX-FM · WSQG-FM · WSQE · WSQA · WSQC-FM · WSQN · WSKG-TV · WSKA
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

500 school buses outfitted with high tech cameras begin rolling next week as school returns throughout Onondaga County.

WSKG | By John Smith
Published August 27, 2025 at 7:04 AM EDT
A row of 16 yellow school buses are parked in a school district parking lot.
John Smith
/
WAER
Part of the 500 buses across Onondaga County now outfitted with high-tech cameras that will record drivers who illegally pass stopped buses while they load and drop off children in the news academic school year.

School’s back in session after Labor Day, and local law enforcement is ready to catch any drivers ignoring school safety laws.

The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee says about 50,000 vehicles illegally pass school buses while their stop arms are flashing red. However, counties like Onondaga are fighting back to keep kids safe. The fleet of 500 buses now has Tier-One technology cameras that are able to read license plates when drivers dangerously pass.

“If you violate the arm when its there and you go past,” Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon warned that technology is watching, “we’re gonna capture a license plate and you’re going to be given a $250 citation.”

Left side of a school bus with its red and white stop arm opened. Midway along the bus and 36" off the ground is a metal box with a camera tucked inside.
John Smith
/
WAER
All 500 buses have new cameras ready to record drivers who pass illegally anytime the stop signs are extended.

State law allows police to ticket drivers up to $400 for a first offense, adding five points to a driver license and possibly 30 days in jail. A second or third conviction for passing a school bus within three years of that first ticket could run between $750 to $1,000 in fines and up to 180 days in jail. Data from other school districts shows a 50% reduction in illegally passed school buses once the cameras and plate readers are installed.

“Our goal is to stop and change driver behavior from these illegal passings,” said Matt Reich with Verra Mobility, the cameras’ contractor. “The technology itself activates, when the stop arms come out, it’s gonna capture that incident and then law enforcement is going to take it from there.”

The license plate reader cameras are affixed to the school buses approximately 36 inches off the ground and another near the roof of the bus. Reich said that provides many angles to see drivers illegally passing. Baldwinsville, Cicero-North Syracuse, East Syracuse Minoa, Fabius Pompey and Liverpool school districts have the same systems installed.
Tags
New York Public News Network
John Smith
John Smith has been waking up WAER listeners for a long time as our Local Co-Host of Morning Edition with timely news and information, working alongside student Sportscasters from the Newhouse School.
See stories by John Smith