Hamilton wraps up 13-day run this weekend after a spectacular launch to the Landmark Theater's reopening

WAER | By Hannah Beam
Published September 19, 2025 at 10:19 AM EDT
A bright yellow, red, and black neon lit marquee hangs over a line of people in downtown Syracuse waiting to see the show Hamilton. On the marquee, it reads, "Landmark: Hamilton, now playing through Sept. 21."
Hannah Beam
/
WAER
A brightly lit marquee outside the newly renovated Landmark Theater lures theatergoers to the reopening with the blockbuster musical Hamilton.

The revolution came to Broadway, and this week it landed in Syracuse. The smash-hit musical Hamilton opened at the Landmark Theatre, the venue’s first major production since completing a summer of renovations.

Crews expanded the men’s restrooms and restored crown molding, plaster, and paint to reflect the building’s original 1928 design.

“We want to make the theater have the character that it did in 1928, with the conveniences that people anticipate in 2025. So, we typically have to get creative,” said Landmark Theatre Executive Director Mike Intaglietta.

Audience members said the experience of seeing Broadway in Syracuse was both unique and convenient.

“I think it’s really special. I think it’s a good thing to bring people together, and it’s a really good show,” said Sara Oprist after seeing the 11 time Tony winning production in the newly renovated theater.

Rows of red velvet theater seats sit inside a Baroque 1928 period structure with high arches and gold accented pillars.
Hannah Beam
/
WAER
The newly renovated Landmark Theater awaits patrons for the 11 time Tony winning musical Hamilton.

“It’s awesome,” added Ruby Martell, having seen the show on Landmark’s stage. “Spread it wherever you can so that people don’t have to come all the way down to Broadway just to see a show. Everybody can enjoy it,” added Ruby Martell.

Landmark’s director said the benefits of some 8,000 guests has overflowed from the show onto Syracuse’s downtown streets.

“[They’re] filling up the restaurants, filling up the bars. That is just an unmitigated good for the community, and we love, you know, to have that role,” he said.

For burgeoning theatergoers, being able to host Broadway caliber shows brings a big city appeal.

“I love that the City of Syracuse is doing that and pouring resources into something like the Landmark Theatre that’s so special,” said patron Peter Dessert.

“I love it because if musicals are starting to get,” added Gabriel Feliz, “then it’s starting to be on movie theaters now. So, I feel like this is just, like, the next big thing, you know?”

Hamilton ends its 13-day run in Syracuse on September 21 at the Landmark Theatre.
New York Public News Network
Hannah Beam
Hannah Beam is a dynamic journalist at Syracuse University's S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications, pursuing broadcast and digital journalism with a minor in Spanish. Her media journey began early, with four years of dedicated experience as a reporter and producer for her high school news station.
