Hamilton wraps up 13-day run this weekend after a spectacular launch to the Landmark Theater's reopening

The revolution came to Broadway, and this week it landed in Syracuse. The smash-hit musical Hamilton opened at the Landmark Theatre, the venue’s first major production since completing a summer of renovations.

Crews expanded the men’s restrooms and restored crown molding, plaster, and paint to reflect the building’s original 1928 design.

“We want to make the theater have the character that it did in 1928, with the conveniences that people anticipate in 2025. So, we typically have to get creative,” said Landmark Theatre Executive Director Mike Intaglietta.

Audience members said the experience of seeing Broadway in Syracuse was both unique and convenient.

“I think it’s really special. I think it’s a good thing to bring people together, and it’s a really good show,” said Sara Oprist after seeing the 11 time Tony winning production in the newly renovated theater.

Hannah Beam / WAER The newly renovated Landmark Theater awaits patrons for the 11 time Tony winning musical Hamilton.

“It’s awesome,” added Ruby Martell, having seen the show on Landmark’s stage. “Spread it wherever you can so that people don’t have to come all the way down to Broadway just to see a show. Everybody can enjoy it,” added Ruby Martell.

Landmark’s director said the benefits of some 8,000 guests has overflowed from the show onto Syracuse’s downtown streets.

“[They’re] filling up the restaurants, filling up the bars. That is just an unmitigated good for the community, and we love, you know, to have that role,” he said.

For burgeoning theatergoers, being able to host Broadway caliber shows brings a big city appeal.

“I love that the City of Syracuse is doing that and pouring resources into something like the Landmark Theatre that’s so special,” said patron Peter Dessert.

“I love it because if musicals are starting to get,” added Gabriel Feliz, “then it’s starting to be on movie theaters now. So, I feel like this is just, like, the next big thing, you know?”

Hamilton ends its 13-day run in Syracuse on September 21 at the Landmark Theatre.