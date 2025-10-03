Record Swap: Tom Julu and Amber Rubarth

Tom Jolu’s Live at Abandoned Studios delivers a powerful punch of punk and indie rock, fronted by wholehearted vocals and layered with horns, guitars, and sometimes synths. This live EP stands out not only for its big presence and dynamic sound, but also for its physical presentation. The record is pressed on clear vinyl with a purple splatter and packaged between two photos of a warmly lit and cozy studio, where it was mixed and mastered locally. The care taken to create this special Record Store Day release is an excellent indicator of all the talent and energy captured inside the physical media. It is a product of immense local talent and collaborative passion, culminating in a lively record with great replay value.

This is my very first listen to anything from Tom Jolu, and it makes for a great introduction. Vinyl records are my favorite medium for live recordings, second to being there in person. This EP feels like both, thanks to its loud yet balanced sound that fills the room, which is the best part of any live session recording. The softest track, “Daylight,” is given just as big a stage as its loudest, “Can’t Get Enough.” With that, the EP pivots from a rich and dreamy guitar-centric ballad at the end of its A-side into a punk-rockabilly eruption kicking off the B-side.

The lyrics and vocals are equally intriguing. Tom writes about personal growth and affection for a community that has supported him through ups and downs.The band honors past hardships with this track and pledges to continue ahead together.

Live at Abandoned Studios runs for a little over 20 minutes, just enough time to brew and drink a cup of coffee. I like this EP how I like my coffee: full-bodied and very energizing.

—Adam Striley

