Starbucks union center of documentary premiering at Buffalo International Film Festival

The 2021 Starbucks unionization in Buffalo that led to a nationwide effort at more than 650 stores is getting the silver screen treatment. “Baristas vs. Billionaires,” is premiering at the Buffalo International Film Festival on Friday, October 10.

The successful union vote in December of 2021 was a culmination of years of organizing efforts from workers at an Elmwood Starbucks location. It was hailed as a major win by organized labor, and marked new territory for retail and service workers, who by and large had little union representation.

Now that effort and the Buffalonians behind it are having their story told in “Baristas vs. Billionaires,” a 72-minute documentary narrated by Oscar winner Susan Sarandon.

Single Spark Pictures Mark Mori has directed or produced dozens of films, and earned an Academy Award nomination in 1990 for "Building Bombs," a documentary on America's nuclear weapons industry.

The film’s director, Mark Mori, said the three-year process for making the documentary was one of discovery, and stands as a call to action.

“We went in to see what the real truth of this is. And in finding the truth, we realized it was a call to action was needed," said Mori, whose credits include documentaries on America's nuclear industry, the Atlanta Child Murders and the Kent State Massacre. "These young people who are standing up to [Starbucks CEO] Howard Schultz and the billionaire class could inspire not only other other baristas in organizing their unions, other working class people and organizing unions, but people standing up in general and and fighting for a better life.”

Producer Bob Judson is a Vietnam War veteran, and when he returned home from service, became active in social justice movements advocating for the war’s end. That was a predominantly young persons movement, and Judson feels the union efforts of baristas is another cyclical answer of young people pushing for solutions to their problems.

“The common melees that was happening was complacency, both back then and now. They let these things get out of hand," said Judson. "And it was only through grassroots movements like, you know, the Vietnam anti war movements and now with the baristas, that actually make people realize that, yes, you know, if you get together and become actively involved in solving a situation that we as a population have brought upon ourselves, that you can affect change.”

Singe Spark Pictures Bob Judson is a producer on "Baristas vs. Billionaires." His previous work has largely centered on cultural history and issues impacting Americans.

Both Judson and Mori believe the Starbucks Workers United movement beginning in Buffalo wasn’t just a coincidence.

“Buffalo is a union town, and this comes out in the film, and we trace some of the history of that in the film," said Mori. "And I think some of these kids, their parents, you know, organized the steel unions at Bethlehem Steel, organized unions in the grain elevators. Buffalo has a resilient working class history, and I saw that as the strength of character of these baristas.”

The film takes viewers through the working lives of several of those initial organizers. The filmmakers say most of the foundations for the effort happened during the COVID-19 pandemic, when the stresses of the world hit the workplace, and changed the lives of so many Americans.

Mori said those things, cost of living increases, debt and more carry over, and hit young people the hardest. The ones more likely to work in service industry jobs.

“I think a lot of these baristas just became fed up. I mean, look, look at what young people are going through today. The prices have gone sky high. They've got student debt. They can't afford to to get a house. If they have a family, they can't afford to live," he said. "If you have 50 or 60% of the people in this country who have no savings, who are living week to week, and you've just pushed people to the breaking point.”

The film features the talent or support of two big names in Hollywood. Susan Sarandon, who narrates, and Alec Baldwin who is a contributing producer. Judson said their involvement adds an extra layer of credibility and depth to “Baristas vs. Billionaires.”

“Susan Sarandon especially is synonymous with representing the downtrodden. I mean her Academy Award for "Dead Man Walking," very much like when Cher played Karen Silkwood, there was strong representation of bringing that story to an actual role," Judson said. "It's getting those kinds of messages in front of people and having, people listen to it, maybe be moved by it, make the right decision by it.”

And while the successful vote at the first Elmwood store happened in 2021, and organized labor does celebrate it, Workers United and Starbucks still do not have a ratified contract. That means more than 12,000 workers spread across 650 stores, are still knee-deep in labor activities, and Starbucks corporate leaders have been found active in trying to suppress those efforts.

Over 100 complaints against Starbucks weren’t just filed to the National Labor Relations Board, over 100 were sustained by the NLRB as violations of labor laws. Many are related to retaliation, closing stores that have unionized, reducing the hours of union leaders and sometimes, outright firing them.

This national movement began in Buffalo, and Mori and Judson feel it only fitting that the film’s world premiere opens up the Buffalo International Film Festival on Friday evening, October 10 at the North Park Theatre.

Before that screening, from 4-5 p.m., Mori, Alec Baldwin and featured barista Will Westlake will be part of a Q&A panel right at the downtown studios of Buffalo Toronto Public Media.

With the Buffalo screening, “Baristas vs. Billionaires” then hits the wider film festival circuit, including the Workers Unite Film Festival in New York City later this month.