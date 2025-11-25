© 2025 WSKG

Please send correspondence to:
601 Gates Road
Vestal, NY 13850

217 N Aurora St
Ithaca, NY 14850

FCC LICENSE RENEWAL
FCC Public Files:
WSKG-FM · WSQX-FM · WSQG-FM · WSQE · WSQA · WSQC-FM · WSQN · WSKG-TV · WSKA
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education News

Spotlighting the Teacher of the Year 

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published November 25, 2025 at 12:04 PM EST

This year’s National Teacher of the Year is embarking on a year-long tour to inspire fellow teachers around the country.

Here & Now’s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Ashlie Crosson, an English teacher at Mifflin County High School in Pennsylvania. And we hear what students at Central Elementary School in Olathe, Kansas, had to say about their music teacher, Rachel Marlow, who was named 2026 Kansas Teacher of the Year.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Education News
Here & Now Newsroom