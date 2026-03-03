Iconic television game show relics will be featured in Strong exhibit

A giant puzzle board that appeared on the television game show "Wheel of Fortune" in the 1980s and 1990s has found a new home in Rochester.



"We are taking delivery of the biggest artifact that I've ever gotten in my time at the museum," vice president of collections Christopher Bensch said on Monday when the board arrived at the Strong National Museum of Play following a cross-country trip.



A portion of a museum wall had to be removed to accommodate the 12-feet by 24-feet panel on which "Wheel of Fortune" co-host Vanna White once manually flipped letters to reveal the puzzle.



Max Schulte / WXXI News Workers move the original pre-1997 “Wheel of Fortune” puzzle board into The Strong National Museum of Play in Rochester, N.Y., on Monday, March 2, 2026. The massive board — used on the television game show Wheel of Fortune when co-host Vanna White manually turned the letters — was transported across the country over six days and brought into the museum through a temporary opening in an exterior wall. The artifact will be featured in the museum’s upcoming “Beyond the Buzzer” exhibit on the history of American game shows.

It will be the centerpiece of an upcoming interactive exhibit called "Beyond the Buzzer," which will explore the history and impact of game shows on American culture.



"We want the people who come to this exhibit to feel for a moment, at least, like they're a contestant on a game show," Bensch said. "Most of us don't have that opportunity, or even to be in the studio audience."



The exhibit, which is slated to open in spring 2028, will also feature a Plinko board from "The Price is Right," a wheel from Ellen's (Degeneres) "Game of Games," an artifact from "Family Feud," and a podium from "Jeopardy!"



The Strong said this will be the first major exhibit of this kind in the world.