March (Audio) Madness! Here are the finalists in NPR's College Podcast Challenge

A student's personal narrative of what it's like to earn a college degree while at the same time raising a child. A look back at the rich sounds and music of a New York City neighborhood, recorded by a recording artist in the 1950s. Feelings of loss and displacement among the lifelong residents of a Georgia town when their community became a popular vacation hot spot.

These and other compelling stories, chosen from hundreds of entries we received this year, have been named the finalists in our fifth annual NPR College Podcast Challenge . In the coming days our judges will select from among these 10 podcasts our Grand Prize winner.

The list of colleges on this year's list is dominated by newcomers, and represents a full range of institutions: large public universities, smaller private colleges, and one community college: Highline Community College in Des Moines, Wash. We also have two returning schools: the second appearance in a row on the list for Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, and the return of Boston University for the first time since 2022 .

We received podcasts this year from students at 75 colleges in 35 states. The NPR education team listened to all of them to narrow them down to the list of finalists below.

Each finalist will receive a $500 cash prize, and our grand prize winner, $5,000. Our champion, as well as many of the finalist podcasts, will appear on NPR podcasts and programs, including Morning Edition and All Things Considered, in the coming weeks.

In addition, our team has named 35 standout podcasts for our Honorable Mention award.

Below in alphabetical order, are this year's finalists:

1. Campus Mom by Emma Vogt, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville

One of the estimated 4 million college students in the U.S. who are parents brings a personal story of what it means to earn a degree while raising a child.

2. Dear Panda by Charlotte King, University of Vermont, Burlington, Vt.

One college student in Vermont explores grief and loss after the death of her uncle, and vividly recalls a memorable summer visit with him in Cape Breton, Nova Scotia.

3. Dear Papa by Colby McCaskill, Fordham University, New York, N.Y.

This podcast takes the form of a letter from a grandson to his grandparents as he struggles to come to grips with distance, his grandmother's dementia, and their inevitable decline as they grow older.

4. Death of the Narrative Podcast by Noah Kammer, Belmont University, Nashville, Tenn.

What happens when the profession you've admired, and trained to have a career in, changes dramatically? This meta podcast discusses a college student's dream of becoming a narrative podcaster.

5. I'm Not Laughing by Emily Wyrwa, Boston University

How did clowns become a protest symbol? A student journalist explores the origins and mission of a nonviolent protest movement in Boston.

6. Joe's World by Luisa Sukkar, Barnard College, New York, N.Y.

A sister visits the rich fantasy world inhabited by her twin brother, who has autism. Joe takes listeners on a tour, and the two siblings discuss how these worlds shape their relationship, and Joe's experiences in life.

7. New York 10019 by Syd Walter, Sarah Lawrence College, Bronxville, N.Y.

A college student walks in the footsteps of Tony Schwartz, the legendary recording artist whose albums captured the sounds and life of his postal zone in Manhattan's Upper West Side. She tracks down Sanchez' son, Anton Schwarz, who shares his memories.

8. People Like Us by Evelyn Rissell, Highline Community College, Des Moines, Wash.

A college student shares how a monthly book club at an independent bookstore in Burien, Wash., and its host, Penny, enrich their community.

9. The Best Player on the Worst Team by Anna Slade, Oberlin College, Oberlin, Ohio.

What's it like to be a football player at a school that's terrible at football? One student journalist at Oberlin candidly interviews players on her school's team.

10. The Price of Paradise by Gabriela Valladares, Dalton State College, Dalton, Ga.

A Georgia college student examines how life changed for longtime residents of her hometown when their mountain community was discovered as a tourist spot. Growth and prosperity brought rising property values and overcrowding.

Congratulations to all our finalists!

The grand prize winner, selected from this list, will be announced in March. You can also check out our Honorable Mention entries here.

More information about the NPR College Podcast Challenge, and Student Podcast Challenge for students in grades 4-12, can be found here . The 2026 Student Podcast Challenge , with a special prize this year for podcasts marking the 250th Anniversary of the United States, is open for entries now through May 31.

