Mega Man takes on Angry Birds (and others!) as they vie for induction into The Strong's video game hall of fame

The Strong Museum of Play has released its list of the 12 contenders for induction into its World Video Game Hall of Fame, and it pits several arcade classics against groundbreaking console games and a game for mobile devices.

The list was culled from thousands of nominations, according to the museum. And through March 13, video game lovers can vote on a "Player's Choice" ballot at worldvideogamehalloffame.org.

The three games that receive the most votes through those ballots will form one ballot, to join with the ballots submitted by the journalists and scholars who make up the members of the International Selection Advisory Committee, giving the public the same weight as one judge.

The final inductees will be announced at 10:30 a.m. May 7 during a ceremony at the hall of fame's new home, which is part of the ESL Digital Worlds exhibits.

The museum has information on each of the nominated games here. The nominees are:

