Photo Gallery from the WSKG Student Writing Challenge 2026 award event

On June 3, 2026, WSKG celebrated the winners of the WSKG Student Writing Challenge 2026. View this collection of photos from the event in the gallery. Thank you to the more than 150 people who attended. Congratulations to all the winners!

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