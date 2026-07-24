Broome County legislature meeting: July 16, 2026

Starting in July 2026, WSKG News will share audio recordings of the monthly Broome County Legislature meetings.

It’s part of the newsroom’s mission to help you understand what’s happening in local government.

Broome County makes all legislative meetings available by livestream, but they are not recorded to share with the public afterwards.

News Director Phoebe Taylor-Vuolo and Binghamton-area reporter Celia Clarke discuss the recordings here.

This is a recording of the July 17, 2026 meeting.

Here’s a link to the agenda and the agenda packet which contains all the related documents.

Note: the recording is not broadcast quality because of the nature of the legislative chamber and the limitations around where members of the public are allowed to sit.