Drink up, New York. Last call extended for World Cup

Closing time for bars and restaurants in New York will be a lot later during the next five weeks.

On Tuesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation allowing establishments to remain open and serve alcohol until 4 am. between June 11 and July 20, coinciding with the World Cup.

That's in addition to an earlier allowance for alcohol license holders to expand their outdoor patios, and host off-site events such as watch parties and street festivals.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is one of the world's largest sporting events. It's back in the United States for the first time in 32 years.