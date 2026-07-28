Jeffries, Kennedy call for reverse on Medicaid cuts

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries joined Congressman Tim Kennedy at Evergreen Commons in Buffalo Tuesday, condemning federal Medicaid cuts included in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. Jeffries says Democrats intend to reverse them.

“We’re not going to step back. We’re going to fight back and make it clear: hands off Medicaid, hands off Medicare, hands off the Affordable Care Act and hands off the health care of the American people," Jeffries said.

Kennedy says Western New York is already feeling the effects of roughly $1 trillion cut to Medicaid, the largest in American history. Last August, Kaleida Health closed its two Buffalo Therapy Services clinics in Amherst and North Tonawanda due to federal health care cuts, as well as its Family Planning Clinic on Main Street in Buffalo last October. Kennedy also cited losses of rehab beds and 150 jobs at Erie County Medical Center.

“Right here in Buffalo, we’re seeing the consequences firsthand: healthcare services disappearing, jobs being lost, costs being pushed onto the people that can least afford them," he said.

Evergreen Health President and CEO Raymond Ganoe says the cuts could strain safety-net providers across the region.

“At Evergreen Health, more than 45% of our patients rely on Medicaid, meaning any reduction in coverage or access has the potential to affect thousands of patients, providers and families across Western New York," he said.

Republicans argue the changes are intended to curb waste, fraud and abuse. Jeffries says Democrats are open to responsible reforms, but not through this legislation.

“We’re always open-minded about finding areas where reform in a common-sense bipartisan way is possible. That’s not what happened in the One Big Ugly Bill," he said.

Kennedy says reversing the cuts will require action beyond Washington. Democrats hope that action is people voting in their favor in November’s mid-term elections.

“The damage may have been done by congressional Republicans in Washington, but the fight to fix it starts in communities just like ours, and together, we’re going to win this fight," Kennedy said.

