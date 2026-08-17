Uticans collect items to help earthquake victims in Colombia

As the death toll from an earthquake that struck parts of Colombia a week ago has risen to more than 290 victims, Utica residents are trying to help the survivors.

A call to action for a weekend event where donations of goods were accepted was organized by a Colombian native.

Ingrid Quiceno is the driving force behind that two-day event to collect non-perishable food items, flashlights and other goods. They will be shipped to Colombia where a 7.4 magnitude earthquake ravaged part of that country.

Randy Gorbman Collections of non-perishable foods, water bottles, hygiene products and other items were collected over the weekend in Utica for earthquake victims in Colombia.

Quiceno, who emigrated from Colombia several years ago and still has many family members living there, has been active in Utica volunteer organizations.

And she said that passion for helping others is pretty common in Utica, a Central New York community that has been nicknamed “The Handshake City” for its friendliness and hospitality.

“Utica is a wonderful city that is very humanitarian,” Quiceno said. “It is known for that, for supporting immigration. So, I'm thankful I'm here, and because I have volunteered for many years as well, I have enough connections that I felt I could make create an impact.”

Quiceno estimates there are at least 200 people from Colombia who are now living in the Utica area.

Among the other volunteers helping out at a makeshift donation center on Saturday was Josue Gonzalez, who moved from his native Cuba to Utica several years ago.

“Even if we are not over there, we feel that, because everybody has family, everybody has homes, everybody has things that just belong with you…that’s why we’re just working hard here.”

Those who came to the donation center in Utica over the weekend were asked to write their names and a message of encouragement on what they called a “United Hands Wall.”

The messages will eventually be sent to Colombian people as a symbol of strength and unity.

