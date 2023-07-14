'Kinky Boots' struts on stage at Endicott Performing Arts Center

The musical Kinky Boots is running until July 16 at the Endicott Performing Arts Center.

The show, mostly inspired by true events, was written by Geoff Deane and Tim Firth and won six Tony awards in 2013. The musical takes place in England and is about a shoe factory that is going bankrupt. Charlie inherits it and works with Lola, a drag queen, to save his shoe factory by changing their product from good quality mens’ shoes to stylish thigh-high boots.

Director Partick Foti, who has been directing for the Endicott Performing Arts Center for 25 years, has been familiar with the show since it went on Broadway.

“It's a big show. Lots of cast members, dancing, great costumes, and the story is really, really well put together,” Foti said.

Foti said the plot of the musical is similar to Endicott’s history.

“Charlie inherits the shoe factory, which is very relevant to Endicott's old history in relation to the Endicott-Johnson Shoe factory.”

The Endicott-Johnson Shoe Corporation was founded in 1899. It started to decline in the 1950s because of economic changes, the cost of labor, and an increase of globally-competing shoemakers.

Foti said that the show is also relevant to current events.

“Drag queens, recently, have been judged by politicians and I think it's important for everyone to shine and show that everyone is real,” Foti said.

He added the show is a “memorable experience” with an important message.

“Accept each other as you are. You can change the world by changing your mind,” Foti said.

Kinky Boots is showing on Friday and Saturday evening at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. at the Endicott Performing Arts Center.

