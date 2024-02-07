The Castalia String Quartet performs music for and from the USA

The Binghamton Philharmonic Orchestra presents a chamber concert by the Castalia String Quartet in the Ballroom of the Phelps Mansion Museum, 191 Court Street in downtown Binghamton. We hear from violinist Uli Speth about the program, which reflects the suggestion from Antonin Dvorak that American composers should write music that springs from American folk music.

Uli Speth, violin

Debrah Devine, violin

Amy Tompkins, viola

Ruth Berry, cello

George Walker: Lyric for Strings

Amy Beach: String Quartet, Op. 89

Charles Tomlinson Griffes: Two Sketches for String Quartet based on Native American Themes, A. 99

Rhiannon Giddens: (arr. Jacob Garchik) At the Purchaser's Option

Antonin Dvořák: String Quartet No. 12 in F Major, "American"