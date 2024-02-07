The Castalia String Quartet performs music for and from the USA
The Binghamton Philharmonic Orchestra presents a chamber concert by the Castalia String Quartet in the Ballroom of the Phelps Mansion Museum, 191 Court Street in downtown Binghamton. We hear from violinist Uli Speth about the program, which reflects the suggestion from Antonin Dvorak that American composers should write music that springs from American folk music.
Uli Speth, violin
Debrah Devine, violin
Amy Tompkins, viola
Ruth Berry, cello
George Walker: Lyric for Strings
Amy Beach: String Quartet, Op. 89
Charles Tomlinson Griffes: Two Sketches for String Quartet based on Native American Themes, A. 99
Rhiannon Giddens: (arr. Jacob Garchik) At the Purchaser's Option
Antonin Dvořák: String Quartet No. 12 in F Major, "American"