Brian Frey awarded star on Broome County Wall of Stars

Multiple Emmy Award Winning Documentarian Brian Frey Awarded Star on the Broome County Wall of Stars

VESTAL, NY: At an award ceremony at 4 P.M. April 26th, 2024, Brian Frey will be recognized with a Star on the Broome County Wall of Stars in honor of his 35 years of documenting the history and culture of the Southern Tier through his work as a filmmaker at WSKG Public Media.

Upon news of his receiving a Star, Mr. Frey said "I am deeply honored and overwhelmed with gratitude to receive this recognition, but I sincerely believe it is a recognition of the collective efforts of my colleagues at WSKG, both past and present. I am incredibly fortunate to live in a community with such a rich history, and I've been truly blessed by the individuals who have generously shared their stories with me over the years. This recognition is really a reflection of WSKG's true commitment to excellence in storytelling, as well as the unwavering support of our members and supporters who have made our work possible."

Brian Frey is a New York State Emmy award-winning filmmaker of over two dozen documentaries for WSKG and Public Television for over 30 years. His films include the biographies of shoe magnate George F. Johnson and IBM founder Thomas Watson. He was also the writer and director behind the films The Flood of '35, Link: The Quiet Genius, Old Bones: The story of Exterminator and The Devil's Fire which chronicles the tragic 1913 Binghamton Clothing factory fire, winning his 4th Emmy Award for excellence in writing. Frey is a graduate of Binghamton North High School and Plattsburgh University.

WSKG President and CEO, Natasha Thompson commented: “We congratulate Brian Frey on this well-deserved recognition of his accomplishments as a writer, filmmaker, and storyteller. WSKG, our audience, and all lovers of local history are fortunate to have someone with Brian’s talent, vision, and heart sharing the stories that shaped our region.”

Mr. Frey’s next documentary, North to Freedom, tells the story of the Underground Railroad in this region of New York, and the individuals helping enslaved people reach freedom. It is set to premiere on WSKG TV in October of this year.

The Broome County Wall of Stars, located at the Forum Theatre honors local contributions in the arts, drama, music, and storytelling, was founded by Helen Foley. A local teaching icon, she was the founder of the Rod Serling Foundation and was an inspiration for a character on the Twilight Zone.

About WSKG:

WSKG Public Television and Radio serves 21 counties across New York’s Finger Lakes Region, the Southern Tier and northern Pennsylvania with the best of PBS and NPR programming along with regional news, classical music and jazz.

