A major novel of the 20th Century is presented by Southern Tier Actors Read

Southern Tier Actors Readare employing their largest cast for an adaptation of John Steinbeck's novel The Grapes of Wrath. Performances are Friday, May 17th at 7:30pm, with 2pm matinees on Saturday, the 18th and Sunday, the 19th in the Ballroom of the Phelps Mansion Museum, 191 Court Street in Binghamton. Founder Judy McMahon tells us how this Readers' Theatre production translates such a sprawling novel, where the descriptions of the journey are an integral part of the story, into a concentrated chamber performance. We also hear from multi-instrumentalist, Dr Doug Green, who adds to the atmosphere of the performance.