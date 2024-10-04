The Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes celebrates Oktoberfest

The Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes opens its season with a celebration of Oktoberfest on Saturday, October 12 at 7pm in Christ Episcopal Church, 33 East First Street in Corning. Although Munich is the center of Oktoberfest, Music Director Toshiyuki Shimada takes the orchestra on an excursion to Vienna for music of Beethoven, Brahms, and the Strauss family.

Ludwig van Beethoven: Fidelio Overture

Johannes Brahms: Concerto for Violin and Orchestra in D Major, op. 77

Jinyoung Yoon, violin

Johann Strauss, Jr. Overture to The Gypsy Baron

Johann Strauss, Jr. Annen Polka (“St. Anne’s Day”)

Josef Strauss Frauenherz Polka (“Woman’s Heart”)

Johann Strauss, Jr. Leichtes Blut Polka (“Light of Heart”)

Johann Strauss, Jr. An der schönen blauen Donau (“On the Beautiful Blue Danube”)

Johann Strauss, Sr. Radetzky March