America's Test Kitchen: Roast Turkey and Gravy (Ep: 2509)

Roast Turkey and Gravy with Herbes de Provence and Lemon

Serves 10 to 12

Time 3½ to 4 HOURS, plus 24 HOURS chilling

HERB PASTE

¾ cup chopped fresh parsley

¼ cup herbes de Provence

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

2 teaspoons grated lemon zest

2 teaspoons garlic powder

½ teaspoon pepper

TURKEY

1 recipe herb paste, divided

¼ cup kosher salt

4 teaspoons sugar

1 (12- to 14-pound) turkey, neck and giblets removed and reserved for gravy

2½ tablespoons vegetable oil, divided

1 teaspoon baking powder

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

1 small onion, chopped fine

1 carrot, peeled and sliced thin

5 tablespoons all-purpose flour 3¼ cups water

¼ cup dry white wine

5 sprigs fresh parsley

2 bay leaves

Before You Begin: Note that this recipe requires refrigerating the seasoned turkey for at least 24 hours. This recipe was developed using Diamond Crystal Kosher Salt. If you have Morton Kosher Salt, which is denser, reduce the salt in step 1 to 3 tablespoons and rub 1 tablespoon of the herb mixture into each side of the breast, 1½ teaspoons into each leg, and the remainder into the cavity. If using a self-basting turkey (such as a frozen Butterball) or a kosher turkey, omit the salt and sugar; instead, apply 4 teaspoons of the herb paste to each breast side and 2 teaspoons to each leg. When removing the foil in step 4, check the drippings in the roasting pan. If they are very dark or there is no liquid, add 3/4 cup of water to the pan. The success of this recipe is dependent on saturating a baking stone and roasting pan with heat.

1. FOR THE HERB PASTE: Process all ingredients in food processor until finely ground, about 30 seconds, scraping down sides of bowl as necessary.

2. FOR THE TURKEY: Combine ¼ cup herb paste, salt, and sugar in bowl. Place turkey, breast side up, on counter. Using your fingers, carefully loosen skin covering breast and leg quarters. Rub 2 tablespoons herb mixture under skin of each side of breast, 4 teaspoons under skin of each leg, and remaining herb mixture inside cavity. Tuck wings behind back and tie legs together with kitchen twine. Place turkey on wire rack set in rimmed baking sheet and refrigerate, uncovered, for at least 24 hours or up to 2 days.

3. At least 30 minutes before roasting turkey, adjust oven rack to lowest position, set baking stone on rack, set roasting pan on baking stone, and heat oven to 500 degrees. Combine 1½ teaspoons oil and baking powder in small bowl. Pat turkey dry with paper towels. Rub oil mixture evenly over turkey. Cover breast with double layer of aluminum foil.

4. Remove roasting pan from oven. Drizzle remaining 2 tablespoons oil into pan. Place turkey, breast side up, in pan and return pan to oven. Reduce oven temperature to 425 degrees and roast for 45 minutes. Stir 1 tablespoon herb paste into melted butter.

5. Remove turkey from oven. Discard foil and brush herb butter evenly over turkey. Return turkey to oven; reduce oven temperature to 325 degrees; and continue to roast until breast registers 160 degrees and thighs register 175 degrees, 1 to 1½ hours longer.

6. Using spatula, loosen turkey from roasting pan; transfer to carving board and let rest, uncovered, for 45 minutes. While turkey rests, using wooden spoon, scrape up any browned bits from bottom of roasting pan. Strain mixture through fine-mesh strainer set over bowl. Transfer drip- pings to fat separator and let rest for 10 minutes. Reserve 3 tablespoons fat and defatted liquid (you should have 1 cup; add water if necessary). Discard remaining fat.

7. Heat reserved fat in large saucepan over medium-high heat until shimmering. Add neck and giblets and cook until well browned, 10 to 12 minutes. Transfer neck and giblets to large plate. Reduce heat to medium; add onion and carrot; and cook, stirring frequently, until vegetables are softened, 5 to 7 minutes. Add flour and cook, stirring constantly, until flour is well coated with fat, about 1 minute. Slowly whisk in defatted liquid and cook until thickened, about 1 minute.

8. Whisk in water, wine, parsley sprigs, and bay leaves. Return neck and giblets to saucepan and bring to simmer. Simmer for 10 minutes. Discard neck. Strain gravy through fine-mesh strainer set over bowl, discard- ing solids in strainer. Stir in remaining herb paste and season with salt and pepper to taste. Transfer gravy to serving bowl. Carve turkey and arrange on serving platter. Serve turkey with gravy.

Why This Works: For a roast turkey that combines verdant, savory herb flavor in every bite with an easy, reliable roasting method, we started by making a hardworking herb paste that featured delicately floral herbes de Provence and vibrant lemon zest. Adding a generous amount of parsley as well as garlic powder and black pepper gave the paste a complex foundation, and a little vegetable oil made the mixture easy to apply. Applying the paste in three ways—under the skin with salt and sugar before roasting, over the skin in a basting butter, and stirred into the gravy—ensured that it offered bright, savory flavor in every bite. Applying baking powder to the skin before roasting helped it brown deeply. Roasting the bird in a preheated roasting pan set on a baking stone jump-started the cooking of the legs, while covering the breast with a foil shield for part of the time protected the lean breast meat from overcooking. The baking stone also thoroughly reduced and concen- trated the pan drippings, so it didn’t take long to make a flavorful gravy.

