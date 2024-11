"Shining Nights" is a concert of music featuring choral works by Brahms, Larsen, Lauridsen, Hailstork, Trumbore, and more performed by the Cayuga Vocal Ensemble on Sunday, December 8 at 4pm in St. Catherine of Siena Church, just off Hanshaw Road outside of Ithaca. Music Director Sean Linfors joins us to talk about the program that seeks to bring light through music.