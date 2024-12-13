America's Test Kitchen: Chocolate-Raspberry Trifle (Ep 2510)

Chocolate-Raspberry Trifle

Serves 12 to 16

Time 2 hours, plus 10½ hours cooling and chilling

Ingredients:

CUSTARD

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

½ teaspoon instant espresso powder

½ cup (3½ ounces) sugar

3 tablespoons cornstarch

2 tablespoons Dutch-processed cocoa powder

¼ teaspoon table salt

3 cups whole milk, divided

3 large egg yolks (reserve whites for cake)

4 ounces bittersweet chocolate, chopped fine

5 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into 5 pieces

RASPBERRY FILLING

1 pound (3¼ cups) raspberries, divided

3 tablespoons sugar

1 teaspoon cornstarch

Pinch table salt

CAKE

1⅓ cups (5⅓ ounces) cake flour

¾ cup (5¼ ounces) sugar

1½ teaspoons baking powder

¼ teaspoon table salt

⅓ cup vegetable oil

¼ cup water

2 large eggs, separated, plus 3 large egg whites (reserved from custard)

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

¼ teaspoon cream of tartar

WHIPPED CREAM

2 cups heavy cream, divided

4 teaspoons sugar, divided

6 tablespoons rum, divided

Sprinkles (optional)

DIY CHOCOLATE DECORATIONS

4 ounces (3 ounces chopped fine, 1 ounce grated) bittersweet chocolate

Gold luster dust (optional)

BEFORE YOU BEGIN: To use frozen raspberries, thaw them first and include the juice. Assemble the trifle (except for the top cream layer) at least 6 hours or up to two days before serving. Use a glass bowl (preferably with straight sides) with at least a 3½-quart capacity. To really dress up the trifle, top it with whole raspberries and decorative chocolate triangles sparkling with luster dust. Instead of rum, you may use our alcohol-free substitute.

Directions:

1. FOR THE CUSTARD: Combine vanilla and espresso powder in small bowl and set aside. Whisk sugar, cornstarch, cocoa, and salt together in large saucepan. Whisk in ½ cup milk and egg yolks until fully incorporated, making sure to scrape corners of saucepan. Whisk in remaining 2½ cups milk until incorporated.

2. Whisk gently over medium heat until mixture is thickened and bubbling over entire surface, 5 to 8 minutes. Cook 30 seconds longer, remove from heat, add chocolate and butter, and whisk until melted and incorporated. Whisk in vanilla mixture.

3. Pour custard through fine-mesh strainer into wide, shallow bowl. Press lightly greased parchment paper against surface of custard and refrigerate until cool, at least 4 hours or up to 2 days.

4. FOR THE RASPBERRY FILLING: Place half of raspberries, sugar, cornstarch, and salt in medium saucepan. Place remaining raspberries in large bowl. Using potato masher, thoroughly mash raspberries in saucepan. Cook over medium heat, stirring frequently, until sugar is dissolved and mixture is thick and bubbling, 3 to 5 minutes. Pour over raspberries in bowl and stir to combine. Set aside.

5. FOR THE CAKE: Adjust oven rack to middle position and heat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly grease 18 by 13-inch rimmed baking sheet, line with parchment, and lightly grease parchment. Whisk flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt together in medium bowl. Whisk oil, water, egg yolks, and vanilla into flour mixture until smooth batter forms.

6. Using stand mixer fitted with whisk attachment, whip 5 egg whites and cream of tartar on medium-low speed until foamy, about 1 minute. Increase speed to medium-high and whip until soft peaks form, 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer one-third of whites to batter; whisk gently until mixture is lightened. Using rubber spatula, gently fold remaining whites into batter.

7. Pour batter into prepared sheet; spread evenly. Bake until cake springs back when pressed lightly in center, 10 to 13 minutes.

8. Transfer cake to wire rack; let cool for 5 minutes. Run knife around edge of sheet, then invert cake onto rack. Remove parchment, then re-invert cake onto second wire rack. Let cool completely, at least 30 minutes.

9. FOR THE WHIPPED CREAM: Using clean, dry mixer bowl and whisk attachment, whip 1 cup cream and 2 teaspoons sugar on medium-low speed until foamy, about 45 seconds. Increase speed to high and whip until soft peaks form, about 1 minute. Trim ¼ inch off each side of cake; discard trimmings. Cut cake into 24 equal pieces (each piece about 2½ inches square). Briefly whisk custard until smooth.

10. Spoon ½ cup raspberry mixture into trifle bowl and spread over bot- tom. Tear 1 cake square into 4 pieces and pile in center of bowl. Shingle 10 cake squares, fallen domino–style, around bottom of trifle, placing edges against bowl wall. Tear another cake square into 4 pieces and fill in center. Drizzle 3 tablespoons rum evenly over cake. Spoon half of custard over cake and spread evenly. Spoon whipped cream over custard and spread evenly. Spoon remaining raspberry mixture over cream and spread evenly.

11. Repeat layering with remaining 12 cake squares, pressing firmly but gently on cake to remove any gaps in layers. Sprinkle with remaining 3 tablespoons rum and spread remaining custard over soaked cake. Cover trifle with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 6 hours or up to 2 days.

12. Using stand mixer fitted with whisk attachment, whip remaining 1 cup cream and remaining 2 teaspoons sugar on medium-low speed until foamy, about 45 seconds. Increase speed to high and whip until soft peaks form, about 1 minute. Spread or pipe cream over top of trifle. Decorate with sprinkles, if using, and serve.

13. FOR THE DIY CHOCOLATE DECORATIONS: Invert rimmed baking sheet and top with sheet of parchment paper. Tape parchment to sheet. Microwave chopped chocolate in bowl at 50 percent power, stirring every 30 seconds, until melted but not much warmer than body temperature (check by holding bowl in palm of your hand), 2 to 3 minutes. Add grated chocolate and stir until smooth, returning to microwave for no more than 5 seconds at a time to finish melting if necessary.

14. Spread chocolate thinly and evenly over prepared parchment to form rough 8 by 12-inch rectangle. Refrigerate until surface of chocolate just turns matte, 1 to 2 minutes. Using tip of sharp knife, cut half of chocolate into tall, slim triangles. Refrigerate until fully hardened, about 10 minutes. Brush triangles with luster dust, if using. Break remaining chocolate into 1-inch shards. Refrigerate until needed.

Why This Works: For a showstopper chocolate-raspberry trifle that tasted as good as it looked, we started by making our chocolate custard so that it could chill and set while we prepared the other components. Using a moderate amount of bittersweet chocolate in combination with Dutch-processed cocoa powder and instant espresso powder helped achieve maximum chocolate flavor and a silky-smooth texture. Letting the custard bubble on the stove for several minutes ensured that it thickened up enough to set properly once it chilled. Tender but resilient chiffon cake remained intact in the trifle even after it absorbed the surrounding moisture, and its vegetable oil–enriched crumb stayed softer in this chilled dessert than butter cake would. It baked and cooled quickly in a rimmed baking sheet and was easy to cut into flat, even squares for arranging in the trifle bowl. Rather than leaving all the rasp- berries whole, we mashed half of them so that their juice—thickened by a brief simmer—helped the trifle components meld. A bit of rum drizzled on each layer of cake added a festive touch. Crowned with billowy whipped cream (whipped just before serving so that it stayed airy and light) and (optional) sprinkles, this dessert is fit for the glitziest occasion.

Recipes provided by America’s Test Kitchen; used with permission.

