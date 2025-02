Tenor Tony Villecco presents a look back at the 20th Century as represented in songs from Broadway shows. The performance is on Sunday, March 2 at 7:30 pm in the Ti-Ahwaga Performing Arts Center in Owego. Tony joins us to talk about how each song reflects social issues from the decade it represents, from the quaint innocence of Mlle. Modiste in 1913 to mental health challenges as portrayed in Next to Normal.