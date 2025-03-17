America's Test Kitchen: Deviled Pork Chops (Ep 1901)

Deviled Pork Chops

Serves 4

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1⁄2 cup panko bread crumbs

Kosher salt and pepper

1⁄4 cup Dijon mustard

2 teaspoons packed brown sugar

1 1⁄2 teaspoons dry mustard

1⁄2 teaspoon garlic, minced to paste

1⁄4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

4 (6- to 8-ounce) boneless pork chops, 3⁄4 to 1 inch thick

Before You Begin: For the best results, be sure to buy chops of similar size. This recipe was developed using natural pork; if using enhanced pork (injected with a salt solution), do not add salt to the mustard paste in step 2. Serve the pork chops with mashed potatoes, rice, or buttered egg noodles.

Directions:

1. Adjust oven rack to middle position and heat oven to 275 degrees.

2. Melt butter in 10-inch skillet over medium heat. Add panko and cook, stirring frequently, until golden brown, 3 to 5 minutes. Transfer to bowl and sprinkle with 1⁄8 teaspoon salt. Stir Dijon, sugar, dry mustard, garlic, cayenne, 1 teaspoon salt, and 1 teaspoon pepper in second bowl until smooth.

3. Set wire rack in rimmed baking sheet and spray with vegetable oil spray. Pat chops dry with paper towels. Transfer chops to prepared wire rack, spacing them 1 inch apart. Brush 1 tablespoon mustard mixture over top and sides of each chop (leave bottoms uncoated). Spoon 2 tablespoons toasted panko evenly over top of each chop and press lightly to adhere.

4. Roast until meat registers 140 degrees, 40 to 50 minutes. Remove from oven and let rest on rack for 10 minutes before serving.

Recipes provided by America’s Test Kitchen; used with permission.

You can watch past episodes of America's Test Kitchen on WSKG Passport.

For more information about WSKG Passport, please visit our support page.