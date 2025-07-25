Renewed pipeline plans have fracking opponents raising alarms

Two previously rejected natural gas pipelines are getting a second look by New York’s Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). The prospect of new pipelines has revived opponents of fracking who fought against it for decades. New York banned the gas extraction method in 2014.

Opponents say if the pipelines are allowed this time they would harm water quality across the state. Both were previously denied permits by the DEC.

The Constitution pipeline would span 125 miles from Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania into Schoharie County, New York. Williams Companies, the company spearheading the project, says it would tap into the Marcellus Shale and provide enough natural gas to fulfill the needs of about 3 million homes in the Northeast.

The Northeast Supply Enhancement (NESE) pipeline would run about 24 miles under New York Harbor with construction in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York.

According to Williams Co., it would connect two parts of existing pipelines to bring more natural gas to New York City.

The NESE pipeline received a federal permit from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission in 2019. The company website says they expect construction to begin later this year.

Local legislators and environmental advocates spoke at a press conference on Wednesday. They want New York Governor Hochul to publicly oppose the projects. Among them was Binghamton City Councilman Nate Hotchkiss (District 4).

“This isn’t just a policy debate, it’s extremely personal. We get our drinking water directly from the Susquehanna River," Hotchkiss said. "If that river is put at risk, so is our city. So is every household, every school, every family that depends on clean water every day. We can’t gamble on that."

State Assemblyperson Anna Kelles, who represents Tompkins county and parts of Cortland county, said the pipelines will also damage the region’s economy.

“We know this will have a negative impact on…small businesses, also on the recreation industry, also on agritourism, also the agricultural industry,’ she said. “Central New York and the Southern Tier are the centers of agriculture in New York State.”

The DEC public comment period for the NESE project was extended to August 16 the same day officials spoke out against it.

The new application for the Constitution pipeline has not been completed. A public comment period is not scheduled until an application is submitted.