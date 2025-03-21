America's Test Kitchen: Indoor Pulled Chicken (Ep 1909)
Indoor Pulled Chicken
Serves 6-8
Ingredients:
SAUCE
1 1⁄2 cups ketchup
1⁄4 cup molasses
2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
1 tablespoon hot sauce
1⁄2 teaspoon salt
1⁄2 teaspoon pepper
CHICKEN
1 cup chicken broth
2 tablespoons molasses
1 tablespoon sugar
1 tablespoon liquid smoke
1 teaspoon unflavored gelatin
Salt and pepper
2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs, halved crosswise
Hot sauce
Directions:
Before You Begin: Do not trim the fat from the chicken thighs; it contributes to the flavor and texture of the pulled chicken. If you don't have 3 tablespoons of fat to add back to the pot in step 3, add melted butter to make up the difference. We like mild molasses in this recipe; do not use blackstrap. Serve the pulled chicken on white bread or hamburger buns with pickles and coleslaw.
1. FOR THE SAUCE: Whisk all ingredients together in bowl. Set aside.
2. FOR THE CHICKEN: Bring broth, molasses, sugar, 2 teaspoons liquid smoke, gelatin, and 1 teaspoon salt to boil in large Dutch oven over high heat, stirring to dissolve sugar. Add chicken and return to simmer. Reduce heat to medium-low, cover, and cook, stirring occasionally, until chicken is easily shredded with fork, about 25 minutes.
3. Transfer chicken to medium bowl and set aside. Strain cooking liquid through fine-mesh strainer set over bowl (do not wash pot). Let liquid settle for 5 minutes; skim fat from surface. Set aside fat and defatted liquid.
4. Using tongs, squeeze chicken until shredded into bite-size pieces. Transfer chicken, 1 cup sauce, 1⁄2 cup reserved defatted liquid, 3 tablespoons reserved fat, and remaining 1 teaspoon liquid smoke to now-empty pot. Cook mixture over medium heat, stirring frequently, until liquid has been absorbed and exterior of meat appears dry, about 5 minutes. Season with salt, pepper, and hot sauce to taste. Serve, passing remaining sauce separately.
Recipes provided by America’s Test Kitchen; used with permission.
