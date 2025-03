BLAST Productions present Sandy Rustin's fast-paced comedy The Cottage at the Cider Mill Stage in Endicott, April 4, 5, and 6, and April 11, 12, and 13. Friday and Saturday performances are at 7:30, with Sunday matinees at 2:30. Actors Alondra Hughes and Adam Holley join us to talk about their characters, and try not to spoil any of the many secrets they are hiding, or what surprises a swinging door might reveal.