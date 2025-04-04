America's Test Kitchen: Crispy Salmon Cakes (Ep 2519)

Crispy Salmon Cakes with Smoked Salmon, Capers, and Dill for Two

Serves: 8 to 10

TIME: 30 minutes

Ingredients

TARTAR SAUCE

⅓ cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon sweet pickle relish

1½ teaspoons capers, rinsed and minced

1 teaspoon white wine vinegar

¼ teaspoon Worcestershire sauce Salt and pepper

SALMON CAKES

1 (8-ounce) skinless salmon fillet, cut into 1-inch pieces

2 tablespoons plus ½ cup panko bread crumbs

1 tablespoon chopped fresh dill

1 tablespoon mayonnaise

1 small shallot, minced

2 teaspoons lemon juice

½ teaspoon Dijon mustard Salt and pepper

Pinch cayenne pepper

2 ounces smoked salmon, finely chopped 1½ teaspoons capers, rinsed and minced

⅓ cup vegetable oil

Before You Begin: If buying a skin-on salmon fillet, purchase 9 ounces of fish. This will yield 8 ounces of fish after skinning. When processing the salmon it is ok to have some pieces that are larger than ¼ inch. It is important to avoid overprocessing the fish.

Directions

1. FOR THE TARTAR SAUCE: Whisk all ingredients together in bowl and season with salt and pepper to taste; set aside.

2. FOR THE SALMON CAKES: Pulse salmon in food processor until there is an even mix of finely minced and coarsely chopped pieces of salmon, about 2 pulses, scraping down sides of bowl as needed.

3. Combine 2 tablespoons panko, parsley, mayonnaise, shallot, lemon juice, mustard, ⅛ teaspoon salt, ¼ teaspoon pepper, and cayenne in bowl. Gently fold in smoked salmon, capers, and processed salmon until just combined.

4. Spread remaining ½ cup panko in shallow dish. Scrape salmon mix- ture onto small baking sheet. Divide mixture into 4 equal portions and gently flatten each portion into 1-inch-thick patty. Carefully coat each cake with panko, then return to sheet.

Why This Works: We wanted our salmon cakes recipe to be simple to prepare, so we broke out our food processor. Pulsing small pieces of salmon allowed for more even chopping and resulted in small, discrete pieces of fish. We also found a way to ditch the egg and flour steps of the breading process in our salmon cakes recipe. Instead, we coated the salmon cakes with panko, which we also used to bind our salmon cakes.

