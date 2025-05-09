America's Test Kitchen: Lamb Barbacoa (Ep 2523)

Lamb Barbacoa

SERVES 8

TIME 4½ hours, plus 30 minutes resting

Ingredients

LAMB

6 dried guajillo chiles, stemmed, seeded and torn into ½-inch pieces (¾ cup)

1 (2½- to 3-pound) boneless leg of lamb, fat cap trimmed to ⅛ to ¼ inch

6 garlic cloves, peeled, divided

5 teaspoons kosher salt, divided 2½ teaspoons dried Mexican oregano

2 teaspoons cider vinegar

½ teaspoon pepper

2 whole cloves

¼ teaspoon ground cumin

CONSOMÉ DE BARBACOA

1 (15-ounce) can chickpeas, undrained

8 ounces red potatoes, unpeeled, cut into ½-inch pieces

½ small white onion, halved through root end

2 carrots, peeled and halved crosswise

2 bay leaves

SPICY TOMATILLO SALSA

2 dried ancho chiles, stemmed, seeded and torn into ½ -inch pieces (½ cup)

6 ounces tomatillos, husks and stems removed, rinsed well and dried

1 small plum tomato

¼ small white onion, quartered through root end

2 garlic cloves, unpeeled

1–2 dried arbol chiles, stemmed (optional) 1¼ teaspoons kosher salt

½ –1 teaspoon cider vinegar (optional) Pinch to ½ teaspoon sugar (optional)

BARBACOA

24 (6-inch) corn tortillas, warmed

Finely chopped white onion

Thinly sliced radishes

Fresh cilantro leaves

Lime wedges

Before You Begin: Barbacoa is traditionally steamed underground in a pit or in a specially constructed pot. For our barbacoa setup, you'll need a 6-quart or larger round Dutch oven with a tight-fitting lid, a 1½- to 2-inch-tall ramekin, and an 8- to 9-inch-wide heatproof plate. If you prefer a mild salsa, omit the arbol chiles; for a spicier salsa, use two arbols. Because tomatillos can vary in acidity, we adjust the salsa's seasoning with sugar and vinegar. We developed our recipe using lamb, but you can substitute an equivalent weight of boneless beef chuck-eye roast (or boneless leg of goat).

Directions

1. FOR THE LAMB: Adjust oven rack to lower-middle position and heat oven to 325 degrees. Toast guajillos in 10-inch cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat, stirring frequently, until fragrant, 2 to 6 minutes. Transfer to bowl (reserve skillet). Add 2 cups hot water to guajillos, making sure they’re completely submerged, and let stand until softened, about 20 minutes.

2. Meanwhile, place lamb on cutting board with fat cap facing down. Using sharp knife, trim any pockets of fat and connective tissue from underside of lamb. If lamb is thicker than 1½ inches, cover with plastic wrap and pound until it is no more than 1½ inches thick (thickness does not need to be uniform; some areas may be thinner). Cut lamb crosswise into 3 pieces. Add lamb to large bowl.

3. Drain guajillos and reserve ⅔ cup soaking liquid (discard remain- ing liquid). Process guajillos, reserved liquid, 4 garlic cloves, 4½ tea- spoons salt, oregano, vinegar, pepper, cloves, and cumin in blender until smooth, about 3 minutes. Pour chile sauce over lamb and, using tongs, toss until lamb is well coated. Rinse out blender.

4. FOR THE CONSOMÉ DE BARBACOA: Place 1½- to 2-inch-tall ramekin right side up in center of Dutch oven. Avoiding ramekin, add 3 cups water, chickpeas and their liquid, potatoes, onion, carrots, bay leaves, remaining 2 garlic cloves, and remaining ½ teaspoon salt. Place 8- to 9-inch-wide plate on top of ramekin.

5. Arrange lamb on plate, placing 2 pieces side by side with third piece on top. Scrape any excess marinade from bowl onto top of meat. Bring to simmer over high heat. Cover tightly with lid and transfer to oven. Cook until paring knife inserted into lamb slides in and out with little resistance, about 3 hours. Let meat rest, covered, for 30 minutes.

6. FOR THE SALSA: While lamb cooks, toast anchos in now-empty skillet over medium-high heat, stirring frequently, until fragrant, 2 to 6 minutes. Transfer to bowl (reserve skillet). Add 2 cups hot water to anchos, making sure they’re completely submerged, and let stand until softened, about 20 minutes.

7. Place tomatillos, tomato, onion, and garlic in skillet and cook over medium-low heat, turning ingredients occasionally. Cook garlic until skins are lightly charred and interior is soft, about 5 minutes. Cook onion until 2 cut sides are lightly charred and onion has softened slightly, 12 to 15 minutes. Cook tomatillos and tomato until exteriors are spotty brown and flesh is soft, 20 to 25 minutes.

8. Peel garlic and trim root end from onion. Add garlic and onion to clean blender along with tomatillos; tomato; arbol chiles, if using; and salt. Drain anchos and reserve ⅔ cup soaking liquid (discard remaining liquid). Add anchos and reserved liquid to blender and process until smooth, 1 to 2 minutes. Transfer to serving bowl and let sit at room temperature so flavors meld, about 30 minutes. Season with salt; vinegar; and sugar, if using; to taste.

9. FOR THE BARBACOA: Transfer lamb to cutting board. Pour accumulated lamb juices from plate into Dutch oven. Remove ramekin and discard onion, carrots, and bay leaves. Bring broth to simmer over medium heat. Slice lamb cross wise into ½-inch-thick slices. Transfer lamb to bowl and add ½ cup broth. Using tongs, toss meat, breaking it up into bite-size pieces. Season consomé and lamb with salt to taste. Transfer lamb to serving platter. Ladle consomé into individual serving bowls. Serve, passing salsa, warm tortillas, onion, radishes, cilantro, and lime wedges separately.

Why This Works: Barbacoa is a pit-cooking method traditional to Mexico that produces tender bites of meat and consomé de barbacoa that's flavored by the meat drippings. Our barbacoa began by coating 1½-inch- thick slabs of lamb or beef in a marinade made by pureeing guajillo chiles with garlic, spices, salt, and vinegar. To mimic a traditional barbacoa setup, we placed ingredients for consomé de barbacoa—canned garbanzo beans and their liquid, chunks of potato, onion, carrots, and bay leaves—in a Dutch oven along with a small ramekin. We placed the meat on a plate on top of the ramekin. After bringing the broth in the Dutch oven to a simmer on the stove, we covered the pot tightly and placed it in a 325-degree oven, where the meat gently cooked until its collagen broke down and its drippings imbued the broth, beans, and potatoes with a rich savory flavor. The meat was chopped and moistened with some of the broth and seasoned. Then, it was accompanied at the table by corn tortillas; an ancho chile–tomatillo salsa; and lime, cilantro, onion, and radish for garnishing.

Recipes provided by America's Test Kitchen; used with permission.

