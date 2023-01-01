Broome County District Attorney 2023 Republican Primary Debate

Tuesday, June 20 at 8 p.m..

Live on WSKG News stations, streams, Facebook, YouTube

Republican Broome County District Attorney primary candidates Michael Korchak and Paul Battisti will debate live on WKSG News Tuesday, June 20 at 8 p.m. WSKG's Vaughn Golden will moderate the program with WNBF's "Binghamton Now" host Bob Joseph.

The one-hour debate will feature questions from the moderators as well as those submitted from Broome County voters ahead of the event. The moderators will also field questions submitted via Facebook and YouTube during the program.