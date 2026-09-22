195th Anniversary Celebration Organ Concert, Sunday, October 11, 4:00 PM at First Baptist Church, 228 Main St, Owego. All are invited to join us for an afternoon of organ music as we celebrate our 195th anniversary with a performance by renowned local organist David Jackson. This joyful event will be an opportunity to reconnect, remember, and give thanks for nearly two centuries of worship, service, friendship, and community life.