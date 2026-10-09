WSKG Announces Christopher DiRienzo as President and CEO

WSKG is excited to announce that Chris DiRienzo has been named President and CEO. The WSKG Board of Trustees approved his hiring at a special meeting on October 7th.

DiRienzo has been serving as interim President and CEO, and has previously served as WSKG’s Chief Operations Officer. Before that, he oversaw the station’s major gifts program, including WSKG’s very successful vehicle donation program.

“Chris DiRienzo is an excellent choice to be the President/CEO of WSKG,” said Duane Spilde, Chair of the WSKG Board of Trustees. “He has an extensive background and experience in business and finance, and in the operation and management of a public media organization. He is a lifelong resident and knows our region and its people well, and he is an effective communicator. He has demonstrated a clear commitment and dedication to WSKG, and he has a vision for the future. I think Chris DiRienzo is well suited to lead us as we face the future with its challenges and opportunities.”

“Having been part of the WSKG family for the past thirteen and a half years, it is the honor of my professional life to officially step into the role as WSKG's President and CEO,” said DiRienzo. “My core belief as a leader is simple: my primary job is to care for the team that makes WSKG possible and to set the clear direction for where WSKG is going. Every project we launch, every story we tell, and every community we reach starts with the dedication, talent, and passion that comes from the WSKG Team. Together, we aren't just sustaining a great station, we are shaping the future of public media and advancing our mission for generations to come. I’m truly excited for what we will accomplish together as a community.”