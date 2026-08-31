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26th Annual Susquehanna Valley Garlic Festival

26th Annual Susquehanna Valley Garlic Festival

Celebration of the garlic harvest - many varieties available, all locally grown. Food, Music, Demonstrations. Ask the growers your garlic questions.
Free entry, free parking, easy access and welcoming to children and friendly dogs.

I think this covers it - we also have images if needed or feel free to find something from our website.

Wood Bull Antiques
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026

Artist Group Info

bproehl@wskg.org
Wood Bull Antiques
3920 NY-St Hwy 28
Milford, New York 13807
607-286-9021
farmers@svgarlicfestival.com
https://woodbullantiques.com