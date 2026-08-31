26th Annual Susquehanna Valley Garlic Festival
26th Annual Susquehanna Valley Garlic Festival
Celebration of the garlic harvest - many varieties available, all locally grown. Food, Music, Demonstrations. Ask the growers your garlic questions.
Free entry, free parking, easy access and welcoming to children and friendly dogs.
I think this covers it - we also have images if needed or feel free to find something from our website.
Wood Bull Antiques
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Artist Group Info
bproehl@wskg.org
Wood Bull Antiques
3920 NY-St Hwy 28Milford, New York 13807
607-286-9021
farmers@svgarlicfestival.com