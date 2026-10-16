© 2026 WSKG

Please send correspondence and donations to the Vestal address below:
601 Gates Road
Vestal, NY 13850

FCC LICENSE RENEWAL
FCC Public Files:
WSKG-FM · WSQX-FM · WSQG-FM · WSQE · WSQA · WSQC-FM · WSQN · WSKG-TV · WSKA
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Protesters demonstrate on Cornell’s campus as board of trustees wraps up two days of meetings

WSKG | By Celia Clarke
Published October 16, 2026 at 7:05 PM EDT
Protesters gathered in a courtyard outside the meeting of the Cornell Board of Trustees on Friday.
1 of 7  — IMG_0679.JPG
Protesters gathered in a courtyard outside the meeting of the Cornell Board of Trustees on Friday.
Celia Clarke / WSKG News
Protesters gathered in a courtyard outside the meeting of the Cornell Board of Trustees on Friday.
2 of 7  — IMG_0670.JPG
Protesters gathered in a courtyard outside the meeting of the Cornell Board of Trustees on Friday.
Celia Clarke / WSKG News
Protesters gathered in a courtyard outside the meeting of the Cornell Board of Trustees on Friday.
3 of 7  — IMG_0678.JPG
Protesters gathered in a courtyard outside the meeting of the Cornell Board of Trustees on Friday.
Celia Clarke / WSKG News
Protesters gathered in a courtyard outside the meeting of the Cornell Board of Trustees on Friday.
4 of 7  — IMG_0693.JPG
Protesters gathered in a courtyard outside the meeting of the Cornell Board of Trustees on Friday.
Celia Clarke / WSKG News
Protesters gathered in a courtyard outside the meeting of the Cornell Board of Trustees on Friday.
5 of 7  — IMG_0683.JPG
Protesters gathered in a courtyard outside the meeting of the Cornell Board of Trustees on Friday.
Celia Clarke / WSKG News
Protesters gathered in a courtyard outside the meeting of the Cornell Board of Trustees on Friday.
6 of 7  — IMG_0686.JPG
Protesters gathered in a courtyard outside the meeting of the Cornell Board of Trustees on Friday.
Celia Clarke / WSKG News
Protesters gathered in a courtyard outside the meeting of the Cornell Board of Trustees on Friday.
7 of 7  — IMG_0688.JPG
Protesters gathered in a courtyard outside the meeting of the Cornell Board of Trustees on Friday.
Celia Clarke / WSKG News

Protesters gathered in a courtyard outside the meeting of the Cornell Board of Trustees on Friday. It was the first meeting of the trustees since a lawsuit filed by a former student accused the university of mishandling her accusations of gang rape by seven Chi Phi fraternity members in 2024.

Protesters held a mock trial of Cornell administrators and the members of the Chi Phi fraternity accused of participating in the group rape of the former student known as Jane Doe.

It was the fifth protest in Ithaca since details of the lawsuit became public two weeks ago. Tens of thousands rallied on Cornell’s campus last week to show support for Jane Doe and demand reforms in how the Ivy League university handles allegations of sexual violence.
Tags
Local News cornell university
Celia Clarke
See stories by Celia Clarke
Related Content