Protesters demonstrate on Cornell’s campus as board of trustees wraps up two days of meetings

Protesters gathered in a courtyard outside the meeting of the Cornell Board of Trustees on Friday. It was the first meeting of the trustees since a lawsuit filed by a former student accused the university of mishandling her accusations of gang rape by seven Chi Phi fraternity members in 2024.

Protesters held a mock trial of Cornell administrators and the members of the Chi Phi fraternity accused of participating in the group rape of the former student known as Jane Doe.

It was the fifth protest in Ithaca since details of the lawsuit became public two weeks ago. Tens of thousands rallied on Cornell’s campus last week to show support for Jane Doe and demand reforms in how the Ivy League university handles allegations of sexual violence.