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28th Annual Greater Ithaca Art Trail OPEN STUDIO WEEKENDS

28th Annual Greater Ithaca Art Trail OPEN STUDIO WEEKENDS

Go on a wonderful fall adventure through peak fall foliage with artist studios as your destinations!
* On October 10-11 and 17-18, from 11:00am to 5:00pm each day, over 35 fine & functional artists on the 28th annual Greater Ithaca Art Trail open their studios to visitors.
* Visit ArtTrail.com to get the October Open Studio List/Map to see who is open AND check out the artists' bios, images and location accessibility.
* Register your name and email for a great raffle with over 25 chances to win artists’ work or discounts.
* There's no fee. Just gather your friends and family and set forth!
* You’ll meet great people and see amazing art for sale.
* The Art Trail is a program of the Community Arts Partnership of Tompkins County.

Multiple Artist Studios Across Tompkins County
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11:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Oct 18, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Community Arts Partnership
https://artspartner.org/content/view/ithaca-artist-market.html

Artist Group Info

Via Carpenter
via@artspartner.org
https://artspartner.org/content/view/ithaca-artist-market.html
Multiple Artist Studios Across Tompkins County
Multiple Artist Studios Across Tompkins County
Ithaca, New York 14850
6072735072
via@artspartner.org
https://arttrail.com/upcoming-events/