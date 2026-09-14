28th Annual Greater Ithaca Art Trail OPEN STUDIO WEEKENDS

Go on a wonderful fall adventure through peak fall foliage with artist studios as your destinations!

* On October 10-11 and 17-18, from 11:00am to 5:00pm each day, over 35 fine & functional artists on the 28th annual Greater Ithaca Art Trail open their studios to visitors.

* Visit ArtTrail.com to get the October Open Studio List/Map to see who is open AND check out the artists' bios, images and location accessibility.

* Register your name and email for a great raffle with over 25 chances to win artists’ work or discounts.

* There's no fee. Just gather your friends and family and set forth!

* You’ll meet great people and see amazing art for sale.

* The Art Trail is a program of the Community Arts Partnership of Tompkins County.