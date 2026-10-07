NY23 congressional debate highlights similarities, differences between candidates

Commercial television station and news outlet WETM hosted a debate for the candidates in the 23rd Congressional District (NY23) race on Tuesday.

The Nexstar Media Group station held the debate in the Elmira studios and simultaneously broadcast the event on Nexstar’s Buffalo station WIVB .

Two-term incumbent Republican and Conservative Party candidate Nick Langworthy and newcomer Democratic Party and Working Families Party candidate Aaron Gies discussed many topics during the live debate.

Langworthy and Gies answered questions on topics ranging from the economy and energy costs to the war in Iran, immigration and data centers.

The two agreed in some areas, such as social media accountability and redistricting.

But they disagreed on renewable energy and cuts to Medicaid, among other topics.

The debate is the only confirmed scheduled debate for the two candidates. WSKG requested a debate with both candidates. The Gies campaign accepted the invitation and the Langworthy campaign declined.

Langworthy is vying for a third term. He holds the seat that former Republican Tom Reed held for more than a decade.

Reed resigned after he faced an ethics investigation for allegations of sexual misconduct. He resigned before the investigation findings could be released.

Gies is an associate professor of Theology and Franciscan studies at St. Bonaventure University in Cattaraugus County. According to his resume, he has been teaching at the school since 2019.

NY23 includes Tioga, Chemung, Allegany, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties and parts of Steuben, Schuyler, Erie and Niagara counties.

Early voting in New York is Oct. 24 - Nov. 1. Election day is Nov. 3. The last day to register to vote for the general election is Oct. 24.