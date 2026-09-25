A Sinatra Holiday with Anthony Nunziata
A Sinatra Holiday with Anthony Nunziata
Featuring Sinatra favorites like “Fly Me to the Moon,” “The Way You Look Tonight,” and “New York, New York,” "The Best is Yet to Come," alongside beloved Holiday classics. A Sinatra Holiday is an elegant, joyful night of great songs, stories of growing up in a crazy Italian family, and plenty of holiday cheer.
Schorr Family Firehouse Stage
32
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Goodwill Theatre
6077722404
boxoffice@goodwilltheatrre.org
Schorr Family Firehouse Stage
48 Willow StreetJohnson City, New York 13790
6077722404
boxoffice@goodwilltheatre.org