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A Sinatra Holiday with Anthony Nunziata

A Sinatra Holiday with Anthony Nunziata

Featuring Sinatra favorites like “Fly Me to the Moon,” “The Way You Look Tonight,” and “New York, New York,” "The Best is Yet to Come," alongside beloved Holiday classics. A Sinatra Holiday is an elegant, joyful night of great songs, stories of growing up in a crazy Italian family, and plenty of holiday cheer.

Schorr Family Firehouse Stage
32
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Goodwill Theatre
6077722404
boxoffice@goodwilltheatrre.org
https://www.goodwilltheatre.org
Schorr Family Firehouse Stage
48 Willow Street
Johnson City, New York 13790
6077722404
boxoffice@goodwilltheatre.org
https://firehousestage.org