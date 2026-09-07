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Abbie Gardner

Abbie Gardner

Abbie Gardner is a fiery dobro player with an infectious smile. Whether performing solo or with
Americana darlings Red Molly, her tales of love and loss, both gritty and sweet, are propelled by her
impeccable slide guitar chops. As an award-winning songwriter, captivating vocalist, and a world-class
lap style dobro player, she has an unmistakable sound all her own. This is masterfully captured on her
2022 CD "DobroSinger." The record made it to #11 on the Billboard Blues Charts and #2 on the Folk DJ
Charts, receiving rave reviews in Bluegrass Unlimited, Acoustic Guitar Magazine and American
Songwriter. It’s a raw intimate recording full of blues, ballads and the ache of the unknown. It’s quite a
contrast to her previous CD, which featured a co-write with Chris Stapleton and leaned on full band
production. Abbie stands strong as a solo act and has opened for Lori McKenna and Martina McBride.

6 On The Square
$25 pre-show
07:30 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

6 On The Square
607-843-6876
info@6onthesquare.org
http://www.6onthesquare.org

Artist Group Info

info@6onthesquare.org
6 On The Square
6 Lafayette Park
Oxford, New York 13830
607-843-6876
info@6onthesquare.org
http://www.6onthesquare.org