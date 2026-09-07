Abbie Gardner is a fiery dobro player with an infectious smile. Whether performing solo or with

Americana darlings Red Molly, her tales of love and loss, both gritty and sweet, are propelled by her

impeccable slide guitar chops. As an award-winning songwriter, captivating vocalist, and a world-class

lap style dobro player, she has an unmistakable sound all her own. This is masterfully captured on her

2022 CD "DobroSinger." The record made it to #11 on the Billboard Blues Charts and #2 on the Folk DJ

Charts, receiving rave reviews in Bluegrass Unlimited, Acoustic Guitar Magazine and American

Songwriter. It’s a raw intimate recording full of blues, ballads and the ache of the unknown. It’s quite a

contrast to her previous CD, which featured a co-write with Chris Stapleton and leaned on full band

production. Abbie stands strong as a solo act and has opened for Lori McKenna and Martina McBride.