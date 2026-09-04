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AI Builders Club Monthly Meeting - AI Tinkerers Upstate NY

AI Builders Club Monthly Meeting - AI Tinkerers Upstate NY

Binghamton's AI builder community, a monthly meetup for people building with AI. Come meet builders from across the region, trade notes, and see live demos.

No cost. Food and drink provided.

Registration / Details: https://upstate-ny.aitinkerers.org/p/ai-tinkerers-upstate-ny-november

Koffman Southern Tier Incubator
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 10 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

AI Tinkerers Upstate NY
jason@contextfound.com
https://upstate-ny.aitinkerers.org/
Koffman Southern Tier Incubator
120 Hawley Street
Binghamton, New York 13901
607 778-5012
workforce@sunybroome.edu
https://www.sunybroome.edu