AI Builders Club Monthly Meeting - AI Tinkerers Upstate NY
AI Builders Club Monthly Meeting - AI Tinkerers Upstate NY
Binghamton's AI builder community, a monthly meetup for people building with AI. Come meet builders from across the region, trade notes, and see live demos.
No cost. Food and drink provided.
Registration / Details: https://upstate-ny.aitinkerers.org/p/ai-tinkerers-upstate-ny-november
Koffman Southern Tier Incubator
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 10 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
AI Tinkerers Upstate NY
jason@contextfound.com
Koffman Southern Tier Incubator
120 Hawley StreetBinghamton, New York 13901
607 778-5012
workforce@sunybroome.edu