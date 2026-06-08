An Evening with BRIO! Vocal Ensemble and Friends

BRIO!'s June concert features a wide variety of classical and sacred pieces--many based on Psalms--chosen by director Craig Johnson to remind us of God's great love for each of us. Featured instrumentalists include oboist Kathy Karlsen, the Vivace Recorder Ensemble, organist and BRIO! baritone Tim Wetherbee, and BRIO! accompanist Carolyn Corse. As always, the audience will have a chance to sing, too! Enjoy the concert in air-conditioned comfort. Plenty of free, convenient parking.