© 2026 WSKG

Please send correspondence and donations to the Vestal address below:
601 Gates Road
Vestal, NY 13850

217 N Aurora St
Ithaca, NY 14850

FCC LICENSE RENEWAL
FCC Public Files:
WSKG-FM · WSQX-FM · WSQG-FM · WSQE · WSQA · WSQC-FM · WSQN · WSKG-TV · WSKA
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

An Evening with BRIO! Vocal Ensemble and Friends

An Evening with BRIO! Vocal Ensemble and Friends

BRIO!'s June concert features a wide variety of classical and sacred pieces--many based on Psalms--chosen by director Craig Johnson to remind us of God's great love for each of us. Featured instrumentalists include oboist Kathy Karlsen, the Vivace Recorder Ensemble, organist and BRIO! baritone Tim Wetherbee, and BRIO! accompanist Carolyn Corse. As always, the audience will have a chance to sing, too! Enjoy the concert in air-conditioned comfort. Plenty of free, convenient parking.

Endwell United Methodist Church
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Sun, 28 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

BRIO! Vocal Ensemble
607-371-6158
ccorse@stny.rr.com
Endwell United Methodist Church
3301 Watson Boulevard
Endwell, New York 13760
https://endwellumc.org/