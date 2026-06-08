An Evening with BRIO! Vocal Ensemble and Friends
An Evening with BRIO! Vocal Ensemble and Friends
BRIO!'s June concert features a wide variety of classical and sacred pieces--many based on Psalms--chosen by director Craig Johnson to remind us of God's great love for each of us. Featured instrumentalists include oboist Kathy Karlsen, the Vivace Recorder Ensemble, organist and BRIO! baritone Tim Wetherbee, and BRIO! accompanist Carolyn Corse. As always, the audience will have a chance to sing, too! Enjoy the concert in air-conditioned comfort. Plenty of free, convenient parking.
Endwell United Methodist Church
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Sun, 28 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
BRIO! Vocal Ensemble
607-371-6158
ccorse@stny.rr.com
Endwell United Methodist Church
3301 Watson BoulevardEndwell, New York 13760