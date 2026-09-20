BENNIE AND THE REST: A Tribute to Elton John

An exciting concert experience that brings the hits of “the rocket man” to life!

In this special evening of piano, stories, and Elton John hits, singer, piano player, and actor Jason Ostrowski – along with a band of skilled musicians – takes you on a journey through the musical hits of Sir Elton John. A dynamic performer and musician, Ostrowski captures the very essence of Elton John in this tribute to the legendary artist, which includes hits such as “Tiny Dancer”, “I’m Still Standing”, and “Rocket Man”. Kenny Passarelli, Elton’s former bassist of the famed 1975 Dodger Stadium shows marveled “Jason captures the energy, the musicality, the look! Watching him perform reminded me of being on stage with Elton!”